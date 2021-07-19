WEEKEND GUN VIOLENCE: 60 Shot, 11 Killed In Chicago, Some Victims Are Children

At least 56 people were shot, 11 fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening. Once again, children are among the injured.

Four teenage girls were struck by gunfire from an SUV Saturday night in Austin neighborhood. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

In Auburn Gresham, a man and an 8-year-old boy were shot and wounded early Sunday morning while riding in a car. They are expected to be OK.

In the most recent shootings, six people were shot overnight in separate incidents, with three people dying from their injuries.

Last weekend, 13 people were killed and 33 others wounded in shootings citywide.

