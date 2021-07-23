WATCH: NYPD Chief And Eric Adams Laud Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor On Receiving Honor

RCCS held their annual Flatbush fundraiser this week, and awards were given to five members of the Flatbush community. One of those honored was Richie Taylor, who is an NYPD Deputy Inspector, and Commanding Officer of Community Affairs.

Taylor works directly for NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, who made it his business to attend the RCCS event, where he publicly praised D.I. Taylor.

“Richie works with me in Community Affairs,” Maddrey said. “I send Richie all over this city, and no matter what community I send him in, he always makes an impact.”

“People always call me and say Inspector Taylor, Inspector Taylor…. they love him.”

Taylor was also greeted by Eric Adams who is poised to be the next Mayor of NYC. Adams congratulated Taylor on being honored with the RCCS Medal of Valor.

Taylor is the highest ranking Yarmulka-wearing member in the NYPD history.

Those honored included Moshe Wulliger (Coordinator Flatbush Hatzolah), Alan Esses (Coordinator Flatbush Hatzolah), Tzvi Weil (Coordinator Flatbush Shomrim), Richie Taylor (NYPD Deputy Inspector, and Commanding Officer of Community Affairs, and Yitzy Jablon (NYPD Lieutenant Brooklyn South Community Affairs).

