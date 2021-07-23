Lakewood: Pedestrian In Wheelchair Fatally Struck By Vehicle On Route 9

A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lakewood, early Friday morning.

It happened just before 12:30AM (Friday morning) on Route 9 near John Street, just opposite the 7-11. Sources tell YWN that the man drove his wheelchair directly into traffic, attempting to cross Route 9. He was struck by a vehicle, and thrown quite a distance.

Lakewood Hatzolah was on the scene in seconds, and reported that the man was in traumatic arrest. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Paramedics a few minutes later.

Chevra Kaddisha services were not needed in this tragic incident.

Lakewood Police are on the scene investigating – expect Route 9 to be closed for hours.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)