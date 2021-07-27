NYPD Confiscate 175 Dirt Bikes & ATV’s Over Last Past Weekend [PHOTOS]

Officials seized over 175 dirt bikes and ATVs over the weekend in addition to arresting dozens of riders and issuing hundreds of summonses, according to police.

“ATV’s & dirt bikes are illegal & dangerous to use in NYC. Your local NYPD cops have been out there, stopping those who refuse to heed warnings & continue to put NYers at risk,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea wrote on Twitter.

“Use it & lose it,” he added.

According to Shea, the ATVs and dirt bikes were seized on July 24 and 25.

Authorities also arrested 30 riders and wrote summonses for 374 operators.

