DEBLASIO’S VIOLENT NYC: 30 Shot In Bloody Weekend

According to NYPD data, at least 30 people were shot around NYC this past weekend.

Ten shooting victims were reportedly shot in 8 different incidents, including one which left an NYPD Lieutenant shot as he struggled with an armed suspect in the Bronx.

18 people were shot on Saturday, including one incident which left 10 people shot in Queens.

The rest were shot on on Sunday.

As of Sunday night, there have been at least 903 shootings and over 1,061 victims in the city, compared to 777 shootings and 944 victims during the same time period last year, according to NYPD data.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)