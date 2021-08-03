WATCH: President Biden Calls on NY Gov Cuomo To Resign Following Bombshell Harassment Report

President Joe Biden called on Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Tuesday, following a report that Cuomo harassed 11 women.

“He should resign. I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach, I do not know that for a fact,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

The response came four months after Biden said that if an investigation confirmed allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo, then the governor should step down.

Biden said Tuesday that he stood by his March statement.

“I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too,” Biden told ABC News in an interview that aired March 16.

(AP)