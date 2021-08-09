Ex-Health Ministry Director Pans COVID Management By ‘Inexperienced Ministers’

Former Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezy Levy slammed the Bennett-Lapid government for its management of the coronavirus crisis, saying that the new ministers are inexperienced.

Levy said that if he would still be in the Health Ministry he would impose strict regulations on international travel.

“Now is the time for more painful decisions to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed,” Levy said. “If we don’t stop [the increase in cases], we will reach a number of serious cases that will overburden the hospitals before the winter. Maybe now is the time for more restrictions and perhaps a lockdown.”

Levy was replaced by Prof. Nachman Ash last month who previously served as coronavirus czar.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)