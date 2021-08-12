JEWISH ORGANIZATIONS OFFER $20,000 REWARD FOR LOCATION OF MISSING CHILD IN BROOKLYN

A $20,000 reward has just been offered for any information leading to the location of 6-year-old Yosef Shapiro in Brooklyn.
The is a joint announcement from Hatzolah, Shomrim, Achiezer, Misaskim and Chaveirim offering $10,000. An anonymous donor has just informed YWN of an additional $10,000 from himself brin9ing the reward to $20,000.
If you have any information that leads to Yosef being found, please call the Achiezer Emergency hotline at 516-791-4444.
As a father, my heart goes out to this family. I can’t imagine how they must be feeling tonight. If you have any information, please contact the NYPD. Let’s bring this boy home. https://t.co/rqWlpWX5Cv
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 12, 2021