NYPD Chief of Dept. Meets With Jewish Community Leaders At Central Hatzolah Headquarters [PHOTOS]

Last night, Monday August 16th, NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison visited the Central Hatzolah Headquarters in Brooklyn to meet with Jewish community leaders of Southern Brooklyn.
Chief Harrison observed as emergency calls came in and were dispatched out, all in real time. He thanked Hatzolah for the tremendous work they do everyday, especially during COVID.
Harrison also acknowledged the incredible response for missing 6 year old Yosef Shapiro in Canarsie Park last week. This Chief thanked all who responded and participated so quickly.
Attending the meeting was:
NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor
Councilman Kalman Yeger
Representing Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Abe Friedman
Hatzolah CEO Yehiel Kalish
Hatzolah President Isaac Stern
Flatbush Hatzolah Coordinator Moshe Wulliger
Flatbush Hatzolah Coordinator Zelig Gitelis
Flatbush Hatzolah Member and NYPD Clergy Liaison Abe Brown
Flatbush Hatzolah Member & NYPD Clergy Liaison Rafi Treitel
Central Hatzolah Board Member & Boro Park Hatzolah Board Member Bernie Gipps
Hatzolah Executive Director Avi Wertzberger
Hatzolah Medical Director Dr Jason Zimmerman
Director of Hatzolah Operations Eli Serebrowski
Flatbush Shomrim Coordinator Bob Moskovitz
Flatbush Shomrim Coordinator Tzvi Weill
Boro Park Shomrim Coordinator Marc Katz
Misaskim Coordinator & Boro Park Hatzolah Member Yanky Meyer
Achiezer Coordinator & Far Rockaway Hatzolah Member Boruch Ber Bender
NYPD Hon. Commissioner & Hate Crime Review Panel Chair Devorah Halberstam
Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition Chairman Josh Mehlman
NYPD Clergy Liaison Rabbi Berish Freilich
NYPD Clergy Liaison Michael Melnicke
NYPD Clergy Liaison Rabbi Eli Cohen
NYPD Clergy Liaison Chanina Sperlin
Hatzolah Museum Founder and Boro Park Hatzolah Member Nussy Josephy