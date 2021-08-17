NYPD Chief of Dept. Meets With Jewish Community Leaders At Central Hatzolah Headquarters [PHOTOS]

Last night, Monday August 16th, NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison visited the Central Hatzolah Headquarters in Brooklyn to meet with Jewish community leaders of Southern Brooklyn.

Chief Harrison observed as emergency calls came in and were dispatched out, all in real time. He thanked Hatzolah for the tremendous work they do everyday, especially during COVID.

Harrison also acknowledged the incredible response for missing 6 year old Yosef Shapiro in Canarsie Park last week. This Chief thanked all who responded and participated so quickly.

Attending the meeting was:

NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor

Councilman Kalman Yeger

Representing Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Abe Friedman

Hatzolah CEO Yehiel Kalish

Hatzolah President Isaac Stern

Flatbush Hatzolah Coordinator Moshe Wulliger

Flatbush Hatzolah Coordinator Zelig Gitelis

Flatbush Hatzolah Member and NYPD Clergy Liaison Abe Brown

Flatbush Hatzolah Member & NYPD Clergy Liaison Rafi Treitel

Central Hatzolah Board Member & Boro Park Hatzolah Board Member Bernie Gipps

Hatzolah Executive Director Avi Wertzberger

Hatzolah Medical Director Dr Jason Zimmerman

Director of Hatzolah Operations Eli Serebrowski

Flatbush Shomrim Coordinator Bob Moskovitz

Flatbush Shomrim Coordinator Tzvi Weill

Boro Park Shomrim Coordinator Marc Katz

Misaskim Coordinator & Boro Park Hatzolah Member Yanky Meyer

Achiezer Coordinator & Far Rockaway Hatzolah Member Boruch Ber Bender

NYPD Hon. Commissioner & Hate Crime Review Panel Chair Devorah Halberstam

Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition Chairman Josh Mehlman

NYPD Clergy Liaison Rabbi Berish Freilich

NYPD Clergy Liaison Michael Melnicke

NYPD Clergy Liaison Rabbi Eli Cohen

NYPD Clergy Liaison Chanina Sperlin

Hatzolah Museum Founder and Boro Park Hatzolah Member Nussy Josephy