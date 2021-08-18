WATCH THIS: Trump Blasts Third Vaccine Dose As “Money-Making Operation”

Former President Trump blasted the COVID booster shots, that is being suggested for people.
Trump made his comments in an interview on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo:
“You know what, that sounds to me like a money-making operation for Pfizer, okay, think of the money involved. That’s tens of billions of dollars.”
“How good of a business is that?”
“If you’re a pure businessman you’ll say, You know what, let’s give them another shot, that’s another $10 billion of money coming in… the whole thing is crazy.”
“I could see the dollar signs in their eyes – of that guy that runs Pfizer. You know, the guy that announced the day after the election that he had the vaccine. But we knew that, and I knew that, and the people knew that.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
In Israel they are given booster shots. He shows his stupidity as usual. A stitch in time saves nine.
It is so bizarre that this man, on one hand, yells and screams that everyone should thank him for making the vaccines happen so quickly, and on the other hand discouraging so many people from getting it. Maybe he’s just trying to kill all of his sheeple followers.
The incompetent seditious idiot had no problem giving the wealthy billions in tax breaks, but he doesn’t want a penny spent to protect the lives and health of the American public!
I agree. The focus should be on a cure. But as long as the government pays for booster shots why should there be a cure for the minority of the population and unforseen side effects?
Instead of paying Pfizer for a booster shot, I would rather pay Clorox for a shot of bleach – not for me, for Trump.
As if not enough of shfichas damim Was caused through him