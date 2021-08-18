WATCH THIS: Trump Blasts Third Vaccine Dose As “Monsey-Making Operation”

Former President Trump blasted the COVID booster shots, that is being suggested for people.

Trump made his comments in an interview on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo:

“You know what, that sounds to me like a money-making operation for Pfizer, okay, think of the money involved. That’s tens of billions of dollars.”

“How good of a business is that?”

“If you’re a pure businessman you’ll say, You know what, let’s give them another shot, that’s another $10 billion of money coming in… the whole thing is crazy.”

“I could see the dollar signs in their eyes – of that guy that runs Pfizer. You know, the guy that announced the day after the election that he had the vaccine. But we knew that, and I knew that, and the people knew that.”

