Prime Minister Bennett To Meet President Biden In White House Next Week

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit the White House next week.

The announcement was made by Press Secretary Jen Psaki:

“President Biden will welcome Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel to the White House on August 26, 2021.

Prime Minister Bennett’s visit will strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel, reflect the deep ties between our governments and our people, and underscore the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.

The President and Prime Minister Bennett will discuss critical issues related to regional and global security, including Iran.

The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians and the importance of working towards a more peaceful and secure future for the region.”

