ALERT – Hurricane, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued Throughout Tri-State Area

Henri intensified to a hurricane Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, threatening potentially deadly storm surges for Long Island, which is at risk of a direct hit from a Category 1 storm. Governors have issued a state of emergency for Connecticut and two dozen counties in New York.

Although some weakening is expected prior to landfall Sunday, Henri is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the coasts of Long Island and southern New England. That is still expected to happen at some point Sunday either late in the morning or by early afternoon. Tropical Storm force winds (40-70 mph) will begin hitting eastern Long Island overnight with heavy rain following into Sunday morning.

Henri could ultimately produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches over Long Island, southeast New York, northern New Jersey and New England Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 10 inches. Flooding rains could also hit eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the Catskills and Hudson Valley if the storms slows.

The city expects as much as 6 inches of rain with 3-5 feet of coastal flooding in Northern Queens and the Bronx. Winds could hit 25-30 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph on Sunday.

Here is the latest on #Henri. There has been no change in headlines, and Henri is still likely to be at or near Cat 1 hurricane strength at landfall. For full briefing visit https://t.co/Kbi0Tk5Sf0 pic.twitter.com/b23fyhbJ5T — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 22, 2021

The Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall on the east end of Suffolk County Sunday morning, but its intense rainfall and 80-mph winds are expected to inundate the region, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo warning of Hurricane Sandy-level destruction.

While the storm is not expected to make landfall on New York City, de Blasio urged residents to take the storm seriously and keep indoors Sunday if possible. The city remains under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Hurricane #Henri Advisory 24A: Henri Moving Quickly to the North-Northeast. A Dangerous Storm Surge, Hurricane Conditions, and Flooding Rainfall Expected in Portions of the Northeast United States Beginning Late Tonight Or Early Sunday. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 21, 2021

Parts of New Jersey are also under a tropical storm warning, including Hudson, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Middlesex and Monmouth.

Fairfield, Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties in Connecticut are also under a tropical storm warning.

The greatest impacts from the storm are expected to be felt across Long Island late Sunday morning into early Sunday evening. Portions of Connecticut into the lower Hudson Valley will likely feel the effects late Sunday evening and overnight.

Expect heavy rain bands, intense winds, storm surge and potentially extended power outages across the area.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)