ISRAEL: New Quarantine Leniencies Take Effect; Clarifications for Foreigners

Earlier this week, Chaim V’Chessed detailed the new quarantine rules proposed for incoming travelers to Israel. Today, September 3, these new rules have gone into effect. The rules allow passengers who have recovered or been vaccinated in Israel to largely avoid quarantine when arriving from Orange countries. See more details here.

Health Ministry officials have informed Chaim V’Chessed that passengers in quarantine, who arrived in Israel prior to September 3, are now released from quarantine, provided they meet the new criteria. As before, all passengers must still quarantine for 24 hours upon arrival, unless they receive a negative Covid result.

Notification

Passengers are to wait until they receive an email or SMS informing them that they are exempt from quarantine. If this does not arrive, they may call the Ministry of Health at *5400 or submit an online request, here.

Recovered/Vaccinated Abroad

Additionally, Chaim V’Chessed has received countless inquiries from incoming passengers who have recovered or been vaccinated abroad. These travelers have wondered if perhaps, they too, can be exempt from quarantine upon arrival. There have been numerous erroneous reports on this topic. Ministry officials have clarified that, at this point, the new rules will apply only to persons recognized as recovered or vaccinated in Israel.

A further area of uncertainty is for travelers from abroad who have previously performed serological tests in Israel. If they have been recognized by the Health Ministry as recovered (machlimim) based on their results, they will be eligible for a quarantine exemption – if they have received at least one vaccine IN ISRAEL in the past six months.

However, at this time, it is unclear whether a Teudat Machlim or Green Pass (based on serological results) without a vaccination in Israel will earn a quarantine exemption. Until further clarification, travelers in such circumstances should be prepared for the possibility that they may still be required to quarantine.

As always, we caution that rules can, and will, change frequently.

