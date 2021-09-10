WATCH: Former VP Mike Pence Slams Biden Vaccine Mandate, Afghanistan Withdrawal

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday slammed President Biden’s recently announced coronavirus vaccine mandates in an interview on Fox News, saying Biden’s announcement was “unlike anything I have ever heard from an American president.”

“To have the president of the United States say that he’s been patient, but his patience is wearing thin, that’s not how the American people expect to be spoken to by our elected leaders,” Pence, who has been floated as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, told “Fox & Friends” in his first national television interview in nearly a year.

On Thursday, Biden announced that all private employers with 100 or more employees must require COVID-19 vaccination or daily testing for workers.

Pence also went after Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

(AP)