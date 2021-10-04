GLOBAL OUTAGE: WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Suffer Worldwide Outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were down in parts of the world on Monday.
The company said it was “aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app” and it was working on restoring access.
The company did not say what might be causing the outage, which began around 11:45 ET. It is normal for websites and apps to suffer outages, though one on a global scale is rare. Users reported being unable to access Facebook in California, New York and Europe.
Facebook is going through a major crisis after the whistleblower who was the source of The Wall Street Journal’s series of stories exposing the company’s awareness of internal research into the negative effects of its products and decisions went public on “60 Minutes” on Sunday.
Frances Haugen was identified in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday as the woman who anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement that the company’s own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation, leads to increased polarization and that Instagram, specifically, can harm teenage girls’ mental health.
The Journal’s stories, called “The Facebook Files,” painted a picture of a company focused on growth and its own interests instead of the public good. Facebook has tried to play down the research. Nick Clegg, Clegg, the company’s vice president of policy and public affairs, wrote to Facebook employees in a memo Friday that “social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate plays out.”
Wouldn’t it be cool if it turns out that this is a hacker or group of hackers who force these big tech companies to stop quashing and censoring what they call “misinformation”?
Signal is working
Mom, if you get this, I’m okay.
Basically, what all the Rabbis have been saying for years and decades…………………… they finally, woke up. but we should keep it quit and let the goyim ruin their lives with social media, since it keeps the stocks up…. Just don’t let you or your family have it.
People whose lives revolve around social media probably feel that a limb has been cut off…
I dont use Facebook or Instagram but WhatsApp is really convenient for communication. It’s interesting that WhatsApp is included in this outage which is probably a hacking issue because I don’t think they were political in any way.
Philosopher its cos Whatsapp is owned now by Facebook. But BH YWN is not down!!
Hey there Mr. Philosopher, Facebook owns Wattsapp too. Their signal is down because the entire company’s system was seemingly hacked. Poor Zuckerberg, he’s not laughing so much now at us all.
If I have a market with a bulletin board where all the locals post their pashkevilim, I have an absolute right to take down anything I find offensive, untruthful or otherwise problematic. Its MY BOARD on MY PROPERTY. The social media posters have the same rights to create their own standards of use. If you don’t like their editorial decisions, post on Gab, Frank RedState, or any of a dozen or so “uncensored” social media sites which proudly proclaim you can say whatever you want with not moderation.
Philosopher Facebook owns all 3
Shuls use Whatsap to communicate zmanim etc. I don’t know what the benefit of Facebook, Instagram or TikTok are for Yiddin.
rightwriter, thanks.
@PHILOSOPHER – I would suggest that you review WhatsApps new Privacy Policies before you continue to use them. It protects everything but your privacy. You are required to give them full access to everything on your phone if you want to use their app. I unistalled mine and now use Signal instead.
Apparently the women at Imamother are all going crazy for not having their twitters, instagrams and FB.
@Mr Doe, for kiruv