FBI Raids NYPD Sergeants Union Headquarters

The FBI raided the Sergeants Benevolent Association’s headquarters in Manhattan on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the bureau said.
A law enforcement official told ABC News no one was arrested in connection with the raid.
A U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York spokesperson declined to provide a comment to the outlet about the investigation.
The union’s president, Ed Mullins, is a controversial figure who has publicly sparred with Mayor Bill de Blasio and with NYPD leadership. De Blasio on Tuesday confirmed the raid but said he did not have details.
(AP)