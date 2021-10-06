SCHOOL SHOOTING: Multiple Victims Reportedly Shot At Arlington, Texas, High School

Multiple people were wounded Wednesday morning in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, according to local media.

Arlington Police confirmed it was on the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School, and its officers were carrying out a “methodical search” and working closely with ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), the Mansfield Independent School District, which has its own police department, the Mansfield Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department and other agencies.

It was not confirmed exactly how many people were injured. KXAS-TV reported that multiple people had been shot.

DFW Scanner, a digital news site serving North Texas, reported that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school around 9:30 a.m. local time, as radio calls came through about a potential shooter. The website also said a suspect might have since fled the school in a Dodge Charger.

DEVELOPING STORY