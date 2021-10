Here are the top 10 most stolen vehicles in NY, NJ, CT and nationwide

If you’re a Honda Accord driver in the Tri-State area, you might want to make sure your doors are locked.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its “Hot Wheels” report Tuesday, which identifies the top 10 most stolen vehicles nationwide and state-by-state.

While Ford and Chevy’s full-size pick-ups topped the list across the country, the Honda Accord was in the unsought-after spot in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — mounting a total of 1,775 thefts in the three states in 2020, according to the report.

Here’s the breakdown in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and across the country.

NEW YORK

1. Honda Accord — 770 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN YEAR: 2019

2. Honda CR-V — 584 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2019

3. Toyota Camry — 561 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2015

4. Honda Civic — 488 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2019

5. Jeep Grand Cherokee — 486 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2019

6. Nissan Altima — 475 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2020

7. Ford Econoline E250 — 304 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2006

8. Toyota Corolla — 288 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2020

9. Ford Econoline — 286 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2006

10. Ford Pick-Up (Full Size) — 281 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2019

NEW JERSEY

1. Honda Accord — 541 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN YEAR: 2017

2. Honda Civic — 457 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2000

3. Ford Pick-Up (Full Size) — 425 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2004

4. Jeep Grand Cherokee — 336 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2018

5. Nissan Altima — 277 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2015

6. Toyota Camry — 274 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2018

7. Honda CR-V — 239 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 1999

8. Ford Econoline E350 — 199 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2011/2003

9. Toyota Corolla — 184 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2020

10. Ford Econoline E250 — 158 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2006

CONNECTICUT

1. Honda Accord — 464 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN YEAR: 2014

2. Honda Civic — 348 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2000

3. Jeep Grand Cherokee — 295 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2019

4. Nissan Altima — 221 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2020

5. Honda CR-V — 197 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2001

6. Toyota Camry — 196 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2019

7. Nissan Rogue — 137 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2019/2016

8. Toyota Corolla — 125 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2016

9. Hyundai Sonata — 115 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2015

10. Ford Pick-Up (Full Size) — 110 thefts — MOST FREQUENTLY STOLEN: 2019