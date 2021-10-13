﻿FBI Head Meets with Jewish Community Leaders in New Jersey [PHOTOS]

New Jersey Jewish community leaders spent a productive morning meeting with the head of the FBI’s NJ field office, Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch.

Special Agent in Charge Crouch has been with the FBI since 1998 and had previously served as deputy assistant director at the FBI’s Washington D.C. headquarters’ human resources division before joining the FBI in Newark.

Among statewide leaders, present at the meeting were prominent rabbinic and communal representatives representing the wide spectrum of the Garden State’s Jewish community including Beis Medrash Govoha’s Rabbi Aaron Kotler, Agudath Israel of America’s New Jersey director Rabbi Avi Schnall, Lakewood deputy mayor Menashe Miller, Teaneck deputy mayor Eli Katz, Lakewood committeeman Meir Lichtenstein, Community Activist and New Jersey State Police chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman and, representing 60 Chabad centers statewide, Rabbi Avi Richler.

The agenda touched on various items including hate crimes and domestic terrorism and the FBI’s role in addressing these pressing issues. Also discussed were law enforcement and community engagement initiatives. SAC Crouch, who was recently confirmed as the Special Agent in Charge, to head he NJ’s field office after being appointed to the position in August 2020, was presented with a plaque emblazoned with a mezuzah in recognition of his ongoing efforts on behalf of New Jersey’s Jewish community, signed by statewide leaders.

Those present at the meeting praised Special Agent in Charge Crouch for his efforts on behalf of the New Jersey’s faith-based communities.

“We are grateful to SAC Crouch for collaborating with Jewish community leaders and taking the time to listen to the concerns of those we represent,” said Lakewood’s Deputy Mayor Miller.

“With Mr. Crouch at the helm of New Jersey’s FBI office, we are optimistic for the future and have full faith that he will be taking hate-crimes against people of all faiths seriously,” added Rabbi Abe Friedman. “We thank SAC Crouch for his leadership and look forward to working with him in the months and years ahead.”

