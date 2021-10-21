WATCH: Trump Jr Says “TRUTH Social” Will ‘Cancel Cancel Culture’

Donald Trump Jr has said the new social media network which his father plans to launch will be a platform for people to “assert your First Amendment rights.”

“You saw what they did to the president of the United States,” Trump Jr told Fox News, referring to his removal from Twitter and Facebook, “we want to make sure that Americans have a voice.

“We are going to cancel cancel culture, we are going to stand up and push back against the tyranny of big tech.”

“It’s going to be exciting and we are looking to give a voice back to the American people,” Trump Jr said.

“What we are trying to do is create a big tent, an open and free network for people to be able to assert your First Amendment rights,” he added.

(Source: Newsweek)