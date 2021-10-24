BIDEN’S AMERICA: N.J. Gas Prices Rise Again Just Days After Hitting 7-Year High

Gas prices have surged again in New Jersey and around the nation with double-digit increases in the Garden State at a time of year that usually sees decreases due to a drop in demand.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.43, up 12 cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.23 a gallon a year ago at this time.
On Wednesday, New Jersey’s average price per gallon for regular was $3.39, marking a high it had last hit on Aug. 6, 2014, when the price reached $3.38.
The national average price on Friday for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.37, up seven cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.16 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say the increases, largely due to the cost of crude oil, leave consumers paying an average of $17 more to fill their vehicles than they did at this time a year ago.
(AP)
Gas prices are rising because of three key issues. One is the hurricanes in the Gulf that shut down refinement capacity that has yet to come back online. Capacity was also cut during the pandemic and has yet to come back online. These two are not Biden’s issue. The third reason is that demand has grown and as the economy picks up steam and as demand grows prices will rise. So when Trump’s America came to an economic standstill the prices of gas dipped into negative territory hobbling the nascent American fracking industry. In Biden’s American the economy is recovering and demand is rising as are prices. Yes, economic boom results in higher gas prices so Biden’ America of a growing economy is part of the reason that prices are rising and with prices at market value American fracking industry can once again become profitable. Thank you Biden.
Murphy’s Jersey! Vote him out!