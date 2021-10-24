BIDEN’S AMERICA: N.J. Gas Prices Rise Again Just Days After Hitting 7-Year High

Gas prices have surged again in New Jersey and around the nation with double-digit increases in the Garden State at a time of year that usually sees decreases due to a drop in demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.43, up 12 cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.23 a gallon a year ago at this time.

On Wednesday, New Jersey’s average price per gallon for regular was $3.39, marking a high it had last hit on Aug. 6, 2014, when the price reached $3.38.

The national average price on Friday for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.37, up seven cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.16 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the increases, largely due to the cost of crude oil, leave consumers paying an average of $17 more to fill their vehicles than they did at this time a year ago.

(AP)