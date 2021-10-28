PHOTOS: Hatzalah From Around The Globe Gather At “Hatzalah Expo” In NY

Chevra Hatzalah of New York City hosted an Expo on October 24th and 25th at the Brooklyn Expo Center with the participation of dozens of Emergency Medical Service vendors. The show brought together thousands of participants from Hatzalah emergency medical service agencies across the country and around the globe. EMTs and Paramedics from as far away as Israel and Australia, Chicago and LA, Lakewood and Baltimore came to learn about the latest life-saving equipment and life saving techniques at the two-day event.

Exhibitors included EMS equipment and supply manufacturers, lighting technicians, ambulance vendors and apparel companies who displayed cutting edge supplies and technology for participants to browse. The vendors also offered priceless advice on the latest techniques in the EMS field.

Rabbi Yehiel Kalish, CEO of Chevra Hatzalah captured the mood succinctly. “There is an electricity in the air. We’re surrounded by hundreds of like-minded heroes who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of the community. We, in New York, are thrilled to be able to support and advance that noble mission!”

Prior to the start of the Expo, Hatzalah coordinators from around the world met to establish that this event would be a first step in building on Hatzalah’s massive international network of EMTs and Paramedics to further its mission of saving lives. More large-scale events are being planned for the future.

PHOTOS BY SHIMON GIFTER