DISGRACED CUOMO CHARGED IN HARASSMENT CASE – COULD FACE PRISON

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with forcible touching, two months after being pushed out of office by New York AG Attorney General Letitia James, the woman now campaigning for his job.

The charges were filed on Thursday in Albany City Court, before sheriffs had received the permission of the victim – Brittany Commisso – to do so.

The announcement of the charge was chaotic on Thursday but Lucien Chalfen, a spokesman for the court system, confirmed it to The Washington Post.

If convicted, Cuomo could face up to one year in prison.

Cuomo faced several criminal investigations by district attorneys’ offices around the state following the August publication of the New York Attorney General’s report that found Cuomo harassed 11 women, including a state trooper on his security detail.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)