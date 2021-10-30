Horror In Ramat Beit Shemesh: 17-Year-Old Stabs Father To Death

A Chareidi father, 47, was stabbed to death by his 17-year-old son in Ramat Beit Shemesh Gimmel on Shabbos morning.

The son fled the scene but was found by the police in a nearby building and arrested.

The father and son reportedly became embroiled in an argument and the son stabbed him with a knife on the upper part of his body.

The family was already well-known to social services in the city.

A similar tragic incident happened just a week ago in Beit Shemesh, when a 52-year old mother of nine was stabbed to death by her 27-year-old son who had recently been released from a psychiatric facility.

