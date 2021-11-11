DEBLASIO’S NYC: Pack Of Thugs Brutally Attack, Slash, Stab 62-Year-Old Man On Manhattan Street

A 62-year-old man in New York City was swarmed by a group of seven men who were captured on disturbing video striking him with what appeared to be a wooden object before stabbing and slashing him on a Manhattan sidewalk early Wednesday.

The brutal assault happened in front of 315 West 44th Street in Midtown just after 5:30 a.m., when an unidentified male approached the victim from behind and struck him with an object and knocked him to the ground.

Immediately, six additional males then approached and the victim and stabbed and slashed him multiple times. The suspects then fled on foot.

The victim suffered stab and slash wounds to his body, head and nose.

He was transported by EMS in critical condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Bellevue, where he was stabilized.

Not to worry, thanks to “bail reform”, when these thugs are arrested, they will be back on the streets in no time.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)