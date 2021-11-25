Two NYPD Officers Shot In The Bronx

Two NYPD officers were shot and wounded in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred near East 187th Street and Beaumont Avenue, in Belmont shortly after 8 p.m.

The officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun when gunfire broke out.

One officer was then allegedly shot in the arm, while the other was shot in the leg, according to the outlet.

Police said the officers were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.

A suspect was also wounded and transported to a hospital.

(YWN World headquarters – NYC)