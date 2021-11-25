YWN EXCLUSIVE: Rabbonim Of Boca Raton Unanimously Announce Expansion Of Hatzalah of South Florida Into Boca

In a vote taken today by the Rabbonim of Boca Raton, Florida, a unanimous decision was reached to invite Hatzalah of South Florida to expand their services into the Boca Raton community.

In a letter provided to YWN, the Rabbonim wrote:

“Upon our request and invitation, Hatzalah of South Florida will be the only Hatzalah organization operating in Boca Raton, recognized and supported by the Vaad Harabonim of Boca Raton. We are deeply appreciative of all the efforts that have taken place to bring Hatzalah to our community and are very grateful that we now have the opportunity to proceed in a united fashion.”

Important: Until all preparations and plans are finalized, community members are instructed to continue calling 911 in the event of an emergency. The Hatzalah of South Florida emergency number will be published widely when Hatzalah is 100% prepared and fully operational in Boca Raton.

As YWN reported this past summer, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law announcing Hatzalah of South Florida as a full fledged EMS provider.

Hatzalah of South Florida was launched 13 years ago in Florida, and will be expanding their services into Boca Raton. Plans are being made to have at least one – and possibly two – ambulances parked in Boca, along with volunteers available 24 hours a day to service the community.

Hatzalah of South Florida currently has a state-of-the-art radio, dispatch and computer system in place, and will be expanding this system to cover the Boca community.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

