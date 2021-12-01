SEE THE VIDEO: Explosion In Brooklyn leaves 6 Injured, Dozens Homeless

An overnight explosion blew through the lower levels of a Brooklyn home leaving six people injured and displacing dozens of nearby residents, according to the FDNY.

The explosion, which was caught on camera, happened on Wednesday just after midnight at a home on Vermont Street in the Cypress Hills section and collapsed the first floor of the residence into the cellar, authorities said.

Six residents were treated for remarkably minor injuries, two of them taken to Brookdale University Hospital.

The other four were treated at the scene.

According to fire officials, a resident next door said he smelled gas and called the landlord who said he was taking care of it.

Investigators say a faulty boiler connected to a gas line appears to have caused the explosion, but the investigation continues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)