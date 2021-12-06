NEXT LEVEL: De Blasio To Force All NYC Private Firms To Mandate Vaccines Before End Of The Year

New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The vaccine mandate for private businesses will take effect Dec. 27 and is aimed at preventing a spike in COVID-19 infections during the holiday season and the colder months, the Democratic mayor said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said. “All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 27.”
Vaccinations are already required for hospital and nursing home workers and city employees including teachers, police officers and firefighters. A vaccination mandate for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week.
The city was moving to impose the mandate on private sector businesses even as federal courts have temporarily blocked an attempt by President Joe Biden to do the same nationally for larger companies.
De Blasio said he expects the new mandate to survive any legal challenges.
Current New York City COVID-19 rules also include at least one vaccine dose for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment venues and fitness centers. Under new mandates for indoor dining, entertainment and gyms, two shots will be required for people over 12. One shot will be required for children aged 5 to 11, who are not covered by the current mandate, de Blasio said.
(AP)
Didn’t he ever hear of “Lame Duck “!!!!
No way this overreach will stand up in court
There’s also no way to enforce this
He’s on his way out let him hurry up so New Yorkers can forget he ever existed
Furthermore no evidence exists to prove that the vaccine limits the spread of covid
Countries with high vax rates have the highest covid rates as well
End communism. He cannot arrest all of us. This is an open request on his part for civil disobedience.
Do those who receive welfare and unemployment benefits need to be vaccinated in order to receive their checks or is this just to push our agenda on the “rich folks ” who have the audacity to earn a living?
The sheer גאוה. Number 1 saying “we” when it is just him acting like a dictator. Number 2, the כחי ועוצם ידי – “we’re going to get ahead of it” – your getting ahead of nothing, there is a G-d that runs the world. Remember the words “a woman’s right to choose”? Oh that’s only when she wants to kill a baby, otherwise there is no right to choose
One should feel sorry for De Blasio. He is a meglomaniac who is about to be unemployed (and even worse, powerless).