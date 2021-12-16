NYC VIOLENCE CONTINUES: Off-Duty NYPD Officer Shot Multiple Times In Attempted Robbery

An off-duty New York City police officer was shot multiple times and another man was killed in an exchange of gunfire outside a nightclub early Thursday in what investigators believe was an attempted robbery, according to Commissioner Dermot Shea.

The police lieutenant was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being confronted by several armed people wearing ski masks in Queens at around 3 a.m., Shea said at a news conference.

“We believe these individuals were attempting to rob the officer, possibly of jewelry the officer was wearing,” Shea said.

The officer, who had gotten off duty several hours earlier, exchanged gunfire with at least one of the masked people. The officer fired eight shots. One or more of the suspects fired nine shots, Shea said.

Shea said the officer is “lucky to be alive.”

The unidentified suspect was shot in his chest and stomach and was declared dead shortly after the shooting. The other suspects fled in a vehicle.

The investigation was continuing.

