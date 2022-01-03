NYC Mayor Adams To Reinstate Plainclothes Anti-Gun Unit [VIDEO]

NYC Mayor Eric Admas vowed new NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewel will focus on public safety and justice, both for long-term and right now.

“We are going to zero in on gangs, we are going to re-institute a plain-clothes anti-gun unit and zero in on those guns,” Adams told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

He said it is part of his mission to aggressively go after those who carry violent weapons.

“I say it all the time, the pre-requisite to prosperity is public safety and justice, my city is going to be safe,” Adams said.

“We know who the bad guys are in this city and we know where the gun violence is stemming from. And we’re going to zero in on that location. Not what we did before.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)