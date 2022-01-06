TRI-STATE AREA STORM ALERT: 3-6 Inches Of Snow Starting Thursday Night

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for parts of New Jersey and Long Island and the rest of the Tri-State, including NYC, remains under a Winter Weather Advisory.

They system is expected to bring quick-moving snow and high winds, prompting warnings for Suffolk County on Long Island and Monmouth and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

The timing of the storm could impact the morning commute, making travel difficult with hazardous conditions. The peak snowfall is expected between 4 and 8 a.m.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced a State of Emergency that goes into effect at 10 p.m. due to the storm. He anticipates a delayed opening in state officers on Friday.

The New York City area could get up to six inches of snow overnight and into Friday morning and the Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for the city.

The alert goes into effect Thursday at 7 p.m. and will last through 7 p.m. Friday and officials say more than 330,000 tons of salt are on hand for the storm while more than 700 salt spreaders are being deployed and 1,600 plows will be at the ready.

DSNY Update: We continue to prepare for the upcoming snow storm. The forecast still calls for up to 6 inches of snow. We will be focusing on snow removal; we will return to collection as soon as possible. It’s ok to put out trash/recycling according to your normal schedule. pic.twitter.com/TElcfuRidA — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 6, 2022

Alternate Side Parking is SUSPENDED tomorrow and Saturday due to snow. Parking meters are still in effect. pic.twitter.com/dk2Nyi4Nuu — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 6, 2022

Heavy snow and high winds are in the forecast for several regions of the state tonight and tomorrow. Please stay off the roads and avoid any unnecessary travel, so you can keep yourself safe and help maintenance crews clear highways and bridges quickly and safely. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 6, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)