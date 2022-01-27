TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Shalom Arush Is Ill

HaGaon HaRav Shalom Arush, senior Breslov Rav and head of the Chut Shel Chessed organization is in need of tefillos.

Chut Shel Chessed issued a statement on Wednesday morning: “A number of days ago, the Rav was having difficulty with his speech and we’re very worried about his condition. Today, after several days of Am Yisrael’s fervent tefillos, his condition is improving.”

However, HaRav Arush is still in need of tefillos and his talmidim request that all of Am Yisrael increase their tefillos and be mechazeik in Shemiras HaLoshen and dedicate the zechus to the refuah of HaRav Shalom ben Yemina l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

Meanwhile, all of HaRav Arush’s shiurim have been canceled.

התפללו לרפואת הרב שלום ארוש בן ימינה. pic.twitter.com/ides1mR3fI — ישי כהן (@ishaycoen) January 24, 2022

