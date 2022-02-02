ABC SUSPENDS WHOOPIE: Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’ Following Holocaust Comments

The actress Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended “effective immediately” for saying the Holocaust was not about race, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced Tuesday night.

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” Godwin said in a statement.

Goldberg made the initial comments on ABC’s ”The View”‘ program on Monday morning, sparking backlash. Her apology came in a tweet hours later.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected,” Goldberg said.

The video featured is from a previous report.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused. Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg,” she said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)