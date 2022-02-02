INSANITY: Miami Beach Parking Officer Tickets Hatzolah Ambulance, Threatens To Tow Vehicle [SEE THE VIDEOS]

A Miami Beach Parking Enforcement Officer ticketed a parked Hatzolah ambulance and tried to have the emergency vehicle towed, Monday night.

Sources tell YWN that the Inspector issued citations to the ambulance claiming it was a “commercial vehicle” and was not allowed to be parked on a street.

This ambulance is one of the fleet of Hatzolah ambulances parked strategically around the city to enable a fast response time to treat patients calling for medical assistance. It has been parked on Pine Tree Drive and 40th Street for more than a month now. It is unknown what prompted this enforcement officer to take this ridicules action.

Hatzolah members attempted to reason with the man, explaining that this is a Florida State Certified ambulance, but the officer refused to listen.

Additionally, he ticketed the vehicles belonging to two Hatzolah volunteers who were parked there to service the ambulance. He claimed that they had magnets on the sides of their vehicle labeling their vehicle as “Hatzolah”, and were therefore “commercial vehicles”.

Sources tell YWN that Hatzolah is having a meeting with Miami Beach City officials on Wednesday morning,

This is just one of a few disturbing incidents that Hatzolah in South Florida has had since launching a few months ago.

