TRAGEDY IN JERUSALEM: 12-Year-Old Chareidi Boy Dies In Fire

An 11-year-old Chareidi boy was killed in a fire that broke out in an apartment in the Musrara neighborhood of Jerusalem on Tuesday night.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene found a fire blazing on the fourth floor of the four-story building, with the boy trapped inside his room. Four firefighting teams worked to douse the flames and rescue the boy, who was immediately transferred to emergency medical responders. Unfortunately, there was nothing for them to do but declare his death.

The father was were lightly injured and was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and evacuated to the hospital for further treatment. A daughter was saved from harm since she wasn’t home when the fire broke out, only arriving home afterward.

The boy was later identified as Eliyahu Shor, z’l. He left behind grieving parents and three older sisters.

The fire also caused heavy damage to the building.

The police opened an investigation into the cause of the fire and initial findings show that the probable cause was a “heat fan” that caused an electrical short circuit.

A CHESED FUND HAS BEEN SET UP TO HELP THE FAMILY

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)