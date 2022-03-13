Former President Obama Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama released a statement on Sunday saying that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former President states that he has had only minor symptoms, including a scratchy throat, for a few days.

His wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative for the virus.

You can read his full statement below:

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others.

(AP)