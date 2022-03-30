Within Hrs. Of Attack: IDF Raids Terrorist’s Village, Arrests Brother

IDF and Border Police forces raided the village of Ya’bad, near Jenin, the hometown of the Bnei Brak terrorist overnight Tuesday, following the murderous terror attack on Tuesday night.

The terrorists’ brother was arrested for allegedly assisting his brother in perpetuating the terror attack and several other relatives were detained and questioned. The soldiers also mapped out the terrorist’s home in preparation for its demolition.

As the soldiers entered the terrorist’s home, a large crowd of villagers gathered outside the house and clashes ensued between the Arabs and soldiers.

The security forces also continue to operate in northern Israel overnight Tuesday in the wake of the Hadera terror attack perpetrated by Israel-Arab ISIS supporters. Border Police officers and Shin Bet operatives detained five Israeli-Arabs for suspected ties to ISIS.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)