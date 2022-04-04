Flatbush: NYPD 70 Precinct Receives New Commanding Officer, Solid Crime-Fighter And Longtime Friend Of Community

The NYPD’s 70 Precinct which covers the Flatbush / Midwood area, has just received a new commanding officer. Deputy Inspector Bruce Ceparano, who is currently the Commanding Officer in the 121 Precinct in Staten Island has been given the job. He is replacing Allison Esposito, who recently retired to run for Lieutenant Governor alongside Lee Zeldin on the Republican ticket.

The Flatbush Jewish community should be thrilled to know that Ceperano has a solid track record as a crime fighter, as well as working closely with the Jewish community in Staten Island as well as in Brooklyn. He has previously worked in the 63 Precinct (parts of Flatbush) as the second in command (XO) as well as a Special Operations Lieutenant in the 61 Precinct (also in Flatbush). He is well-known as a strong crime fighter.

He has amazing relationships with major community organizations such as Hatzolah, Shomrim, Chaveirim and others, and will have a very easy time transitioning into his new job.

Working on top of Ceparano is Assistant Chief Michael Kemper of Brooklyn South – the highest ranking Jewish NYPD Official, who has been one of the most responsive Chiefs to ever lead Brooklyn South. Between the two of them, the Flatbush Jewish community has never been in better hands.

NYPD Commanding Officer of Community Affairs, and long-time Flatbush resident, Richie Taylor tells YWN: “I’ve worked closely with Deputy Inspector Ceparano when we were both lieutenants in the 61st Precinct and have seen him in action many times. The community is very fortunate to have him at the helm of the 70th Precinct.”

YWN congratulates Ceparano on his new appointment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)