BREAKING: Shooting At American Dream Mall In NJ Prompts Lockdown [VIDEOS]

The American Dream Mall was placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon, after a person was shot.

The details behind the shooting are unclear, but a suspect is reportedly in custody, with one victim suffering gunshot wounds.

Passaic Hatzolah was at the mall at the same time for an unrelated emergency, prompting many to think that Hatzolah was called for the shooting, fearing that Jews may have been targeted. This does not appear to be the case at all.

Additional information will be published shortly.