Uber Drops Mask Mandate For Drivers, Passengers

Rideshare company Uber has followed the lead of airlines and has dropped its mask mandate effective today.

Uber is leaving it up to customers and drivers to decide whether or not they want to wear a mask and is telling customers “if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

Uber had required drivers and riders to wear a mask while using the service since May 18, 2020, Fox Business reported.

Uber also has updated the “no front seat” policy that had customers required to sit in a vehicle’s back seat. Now a passenger can ride next to the driver but suggests it should only happen if the size of the party necessitates it.

The move came hours after a federal judge in Florida struck down President Joe Biden’s administration’s mask mandates for planes, trains, buses and other forms of public transportation.

(AP)