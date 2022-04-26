Chareidi Man Signs Mediation Deal With Tel Aviv Municipality

A Chareidi man recently signed a mediation agreement with the Tel Aviv Municipality compensating him and his family for discriminatory treatment by a municipality employee.

The incident occurred last summer when the Chareidi family was on an outing at the Ganei Yehoshua park in Tel Aviv. At one point, the man gave his children money to buy drinks and popsicles at a nearby kiosk. Shortly later, his children returned crying, saying that the seller had screamed at them and refused to sell them drinks, and even banged on the counter, scaring them. The mother and her friend then approached the kiosk and were also targeted with similar disparaging and humiliating anti-Chareidi remarks.

When the father then approached the kiosk himself, the seller refused to apologize for his behavior.

The man later filed a lawsuit against the municipality for NIS 540,000 for discriminatory treatment on basis of religion. The two sides eventually agreed to settle the dispute via mediation. The compensation reached in the agreement was banned from publication but the municipality issued a public apology for the employee’s behavior.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)