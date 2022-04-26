Brooklyn Man Arrested For Shooting At American Dream Mall

New Jersey State Police have arrested Anwar Stuart, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y., for allegedly shooting a man during an attempted robbery at American Dream in East Rutherford, Bergen County.

On April 7, troopers from the New Jersey State Police Meadowlands Station responded to the report of a shooting inside American Dream. When troopers arrived, they discovered one male victim was shot. The victim, who sustained serious injuries, was taken to an area hospital.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the victim was shot during an attempted robbery and identified Stuart as the suspect. Through various investigative means, detectives discovered that Stuart was staying at his residence in Brooklyn, N.Y.

On April 25, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Troop “B” Criminal Investigation Office, along with members of State Police Fugitive Unit, United States Marshall Service New York/ New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, and New York Police Department arrested Stuart at his residence in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Anwar Stuart was charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was lodged at Rikers Island Jail pending extradition to New Jersey.