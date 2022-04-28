Mi K’amcha Yisroel: Renewal Facilitates 5 Transplants in 36 Hours As They Launch “Renewal National”

Renewal, a nonprofit organization that facilitates live donor kidney transplants, just helped facilitate a mind-boggling five kidney transplants in the past 36 hours. In the post-covid world transplants have been harder than ever to coordinate as patients are immunocompromised and a lot of covid restrictions must be adhered to.

While Renewal has BH been able to have a hand in over 800 lifesaving transplants since its founding, they recognized a problem. Faced with the reality that there are many Jews outside the NY/NJ area who are in need of a kidney transplant and don’t have the ability to come to NY to receive one, Renewal decided it was time to meet them where they are.

With that, their newest initiative Renewal National, was born. In the words of Renewal National Director Menachem Friedman, “Renewal’s mission is to help all those in need of a kidney transplant. They should not be limited just because of where they happen to live, we need to be able to help them where they are.” Renewal National now goes to where the patient in need lives and works with them at their more local top transplant centers, sending in potential donors and holding their hand throughout the process. In the 6 months since inception Renewal National has already developed relationships with prominent hospitals in California, Ohio, Florida, Maryland, and Minnesota. One of yesterday’s transplants was at the Cleveland Clinic and the first made possible by “Renewal National”.

To learn more about Renewal, and to see if kidney donation is right for you, please go to www.renewal.org.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)