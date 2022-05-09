Flatbush: Shots Fired On Nostrand Ave And Ave K [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The NYPD is investigating a shots fired incident in Flatbush, Monday afternoon.

FLATBUSH SCOOP REPORTS, that shots were fired just after 12:00PM at the intersection of Nostrand Avenue and Avenue K. No one was struck, and shell-casings have already been recovered.

Officers are in the process of conducting a hospital canvass to see if any gunshot victims walked into an emergency room.

It appears two men were firing at each other, and quite possibly knew each other.

The incident in on the east side of Nostrand Avenue, and in the confines of the 63 Precinct. Despite that, newly appointed Commanding Officer of the 70 Precinct, Deputy Inspector Bruce P. Ceparano as well as Inspector Richie Taylor of Community Affairs responded to the scene.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)