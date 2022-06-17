California Democrat Governor Joins “Truth Social” To Call Out “Republican Lies”

Former President Donald Trump’s “Truth Social” network has a new member. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he joined the network on Thursday morning to “call out Republican lies.”

“I just joined Trump’s Truth Social,” Newsom said in a tweet. “Going to be on there calling out Republican lies. This could get…interesting.”

“My first post — breaking down America’s red state murder problem,” he said, adding a link to his Truth Social post.

“I know we’re all on this platform in search for the ‘truth,’ but the truth is, I’ve not been able to find a simple explanation for the fact that we have a red state murder problem,” the governor said in the video before going on to detail that eight of the ten states in the U.S. with the highest murder rates are red states.

“What are the laws and policies in those states that are leading to such carnage?” Newsom asked to end the clip.

The post was met with a good deal of criticism, some of it laced with profanity, on the Truth Social site, with many users advising Newsom to focus on the problems in California.

