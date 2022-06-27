WOE IS WARREN: Senator Says Supreme Court Has Lost All “Legitimacy” After Overturning Roe [VIDEO]

Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren says that the U.S. Supreme Court has “burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had” with its ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that said abortions are Constitutionally protected.

“They just took the last of it and set a torch to it,” Warren told ABC in a Sunday morning interview. “I believe we need to get some confidence back in our court and that means we need more justices on the United States Supreme Court. We’ve done it before, we need to do it again.”

ABC host Martha Raddatz pressed Warren why abortion rights shouldn’t be decided by individual states.

“‘Go to the polls,’ you say. President Biden says, ‘Go to the polls.’ But look at the states outlawing abortion. Those are largely conservative states, [South Dakota] Governor Noem had a point there – people go to the polls. They went to the polls just like your constituents in Massachusetts where abortion is legal, so why not leave it to the states?”

Warren responded: “We have never left individual rights to the states. The whole idea is that women are not second-class citizens and the government is not the one that will decide about the continuation of a pregnancy. Access to abortion, like other medical procedures, should be available across the board to all people in this country.”

The Supreme Court’s decision is currently the most contentious domestic policy issue confronting an already divided American people, with pro-lifers celebrating it and pro-abortion individuals decrying it.

Since Friday’s decision, eight states have outlawed abortion and a total of 26 states are expected to ban abortion in most cases within the next few weeks.

