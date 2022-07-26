NYC DOT Commissioner, NYPD Brass, Mayor’s Office Officials Meet With Hatzalah [PHOTOS]

A high level meeting between Boro Park Hatzalah, DOT Commissioner Ydanis Ridriguez, Mayoral Senior Advisor Joel Eisdorfer, NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor, Councilman Kalman Yeger, CAU Commissioner Fred Kreizman and Boro Park Community Board District Manager Barry Spitzer took place on Tuesday at Boro Park Hatzalah Headquarters.

This meeting was the first time a Department of Transportation Commissioner ever visited Hatzalah.

Matters of importance were discussed including response to emergencies and traffic/parking concerns.

