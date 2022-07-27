WATCH: Biden Mocks Trump’s COVID Diagnosis, Says He Worked During COVID, While Trump Didn’t

President Joe Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation on Wednesday, telling Americans they can “live without fear” of the pandemic if they take advantage of booster shots and treatments, the protections he credited with his swift recovery.

“You don’t need to be president to get these tools to be used for your defense,” he said in the Rose Garden. “In fact, the same booster shots, the same at-home test, the same treatment that I got is available to you.”

And he paid tribute to vaccinations, which he said allowed him to stay in the White House in contrast to President Donald Trump who had to be airlifted to hospital.

‘Here’s the bottom line: “When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center.”

“He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered.”

“When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs in the White House.”

It was Biden’s first public appearance in person since he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. He walked out of the White House on Wednesday wearing his trademark aviator glasses and a dark face mask, which his doctor said he’ll continue wearing when in proximity to others for five more days.

White House staff assembled in the Rose Garden applauded Biden, who thanked them for their support as he finished his remarks.

“God bless you all, and now I get to go back to the Oval Office,” he said.

